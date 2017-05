April 3 GWG Holdings Inc

* GWG Holdings Inc - begun offering $150 million in publicly registered non-traded shares of redeemable preferred stock

* GWG Holdings Inc - offering price is $1,000 per share with a minimum investment of $10,000

* GWG Holdings Inc - is offering up to $150 million of redeemable preferred stock in this offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: