July 4 (Reuters) - GWS PRODUCTION AB

* Reg-Gws Production Ab: Gws and Erv Sign a New Agreement and Extend the Cooperation

* ‍Agreement Extends Cooperation Period and Increases Guaranteed Minimum Revenue from Erv With About 15% Over Total Cooperation Period​

WITH NEW AGREEMENT, THAT REPLACES PREVIOUS AGREEMENT, EXCLUSIVITY IS REMOVED FOR BOTH PARTIE​