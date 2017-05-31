May 31 GXP GERMAN PROPERTIES AG:

* RENTAL INCOME IN Q1 2017: EUR1.7 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY REAFFIRMS FFO GUIDANCE OF EUR3.5 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017​

* ‍ON BASIS OF NET RENTS FOR MONTH OF MARCH (EUR624,909.13), PORTFOLIO IS GENERATING ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME OF AROUND EUR7.5 MILLION, WHICH IS IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE​