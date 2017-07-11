BRIEF-Gymboree announces go-forward retail footprint

1 Min Read
July 11 (Reuters) - Gymboree Corp
* Gymboree announces go-forward retail footprint
* Gymboree Corp says company to close approximately 350 stores mainly across Gymboree and Crazy 8 Brands
* Gymboree corp - closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 18, 2017
* Gymboree Corp says court-supervised restructuring process proceeding as planned
* Gymboree - Co has partnered with great American Group and Tiger Group to help manage closing sales in its Gymboree, Gymboree outlet and Crazy 8 Stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: