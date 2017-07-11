FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gymboree announces go-forward retail footprint
#Bankruptcy News
July 11, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Gymboree announces go-forward retail footprint

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Gymboree Corp

* Gymboree announces go-forward retail footprint

* Gymboree Corp says company to close approximately 350 stores mainly across Gymboree and Crazy 8 Brands

* Gymboree corp - closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 18, 2017

* Gymboree Corp says court-supervised restructuring process proceeding as planned

* Gymboree - Co has partnered with great American Group and Tiger Group to help manage closing sales in its Gymboree, Gymboree outlet and Crazy 8 Stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

