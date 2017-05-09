UPDATE 1-Banks need new UK-EU regulatory process after Brexit, says Hammond
* Carney warns about splitting euro clearing markets (Adds more detail, Carney, changes media identification slug)
May 9 H-FARM SPA
* ITS STARTUP PUBCODER CLOSES CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 200,000 AS PART OF WIDER OPERATION AIMED AT CONSOLIDATING PARTNERSHIP WITH INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, ESTABLISHING POST-CASH VALUATION OF EUR 4.9 MILLION
* THE POST-RISE STAKE HELD BY H-FARM IS 13.87 PERCENT VERSUS AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF EUR 170,500 Source text: reut.rs/2ppRRWb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carney warns about splitting euro clearing markets (Adds more detail, Carney, changes media identification slug)
* Less likely to attract Chinese firms already listed overseas