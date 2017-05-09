May 9 H-FARM SPA

* ITS STARTUP PUBCODER CLOSES CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 200,000 AS PART OF WIDER OPERATION AIMED AT CONSOLIDATING PARTNERSHIP WITH INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, ESTABLISHING POST-CASH VALUATION OF EUR 4.9 MILLION

* THE POST-RISE STAKE HELD BY H-FARM IS 13.87 PERCENT VERSUS AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF EUR 170,500 Source text: reut.rs/2ppRRWb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)