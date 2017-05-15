BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 H2o Innovation Inc
* H2O innovation reports fiscal year 2017 third quarter results: continues to build growth
* Q3 loss per share C$0.034
* Q3 revenue rose 49.9 percent to C$21.3 million
* H2O Innovation Inc says consolidated backlog reached new high of $117.1 million as at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines sign commitment to purchase two 777 Freighters