BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 H2o Innovation Inc
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
* H2o Innovation Inc - post renewal of four municipal contracts corporation's operation and maintenance business backlog is $60.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results