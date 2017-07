July 13 (Reuters) - Hachi-Ban Co Ltd

* Says it distributed 35,000 shares of its treasury common stock via private placement to THAI HACHIBAN CO.,LTD on July 13, at the price of 3,210 yen per share (112.4 million yen in total)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9RE4Gj

