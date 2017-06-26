BRIEF-Homemaid acquires the business of VIP Service i Uppsala AB
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1
June 26 Hachi-Ban Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 35,000 shares of its common stock to THAI HACHIBAN CO.,LTD. via private placement on July 13, at the price of 3,210 yen per share (112.4 million yen in total)
* Says proceeds will be used for fund of equipment upgrade
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing