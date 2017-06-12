BRIEF-HotApp International names new CEO
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
June 12 Haemonetics Corp:
* Says CEO Christopher Simon's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $9.03 million
* Haemonetics Corp says CFO William Burke's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $2.45 million Source text: (bit.ly/2s42jpo) Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage: