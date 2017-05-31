BRIEF-Geonext unit to sell Mie-based solar power generation to Recomm for about 400 mln yen
* Says unit Area Energy plans to sell Mie-based solar power generation, with a power output of 907.2kW, to Recomm Co., Ltd on July 31
May 31 Haengnam Household & Health Care Inc :
* Says all of its 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 31
* Says it has raised 1 billion won in total
ZURICH, June 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.14 percent higher at 9,064 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .