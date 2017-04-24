BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Hagiwara Electric Co Ltd
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1, 2018
* Says it will set up two split preparatory companies based in Aichi-ken on May 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ykoI1m
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement