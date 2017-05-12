May 12 Hagiwara Electric Co Ltd

* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1, 2018

* Says two Aichi-based split preparatory companies will take over electronic device and electronic equipment business respectively

* Say it will change name to HAGIWARA ELECTRIC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. on April 1, 2018

* The previous plan was disclosed on April 24

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IsMkpI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)