* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
June 16 Hailiang International Holdings Ltd
* Feng Hailiang retired as a non-executive director, chairman of board
* Ji Danyang retired as an executive director and a member of remuneration committee of company
* Cao Jianguo has been appointed as chairman of board and has ceased to act as chief executive officer
* Feng Luming an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer of company
* Zhou Diyong retired as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.