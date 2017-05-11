UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 11 Hain Celestial Group Inc:
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2r6Nemf) Further company coverage:
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK