WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Hain Celestial Group Inc:
* Hain Celestial announces financial results and expands strategic plan to deliver enhanced shareholder value
* James Langrock has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - company's board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $250 million of company's issued and outstanding common stock
* Hain Celestial Group Inc sees full year 2017 net sales $2.84 to $2.86 billion
* Hain Celestial Group Inc sees initial fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $350 million to $375 million
* No material changes to previously reported financial statements
* Hain Celestial Group sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43
* Hain Celestial Group sees full year 2017 adjusted EPS $1.19 to $1.22
* Hain Celestial Group sees initial fiscal year 2018 total net sales growth of 4% to 6%
* Hain Celestial Group sees Q4 net sales $715 million to $735 million
* Expects to deliver $350 million in cost savings through fiscal 2020
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $2.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $724.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.