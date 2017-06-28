BRIEF-Kennametal board names Christopher Rossi CEO
* Kennametal board names Christopher Rossi chief executive officer; De Feo appointed executive chairman
June 28 Hain Celestial Group Inc
* Hain Celestial's cultivate ventures announces first strategic acquisition
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - Announced purchase of Better Bean Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kennametal board names Christopher Rossi chief executive officer; De Feo appointed executive chairman
* Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. announces payment of an increased quarterly $0.1025 per share dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: