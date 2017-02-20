WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says prelim 2016 net loss at 376.1 million yuan ($54.69 million) versus net profit of 52.7 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lcE86e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8772 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.