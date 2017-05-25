BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics files investigational NDA for PTI-808, cystic fibrosis potentiator
* Proteostasis Therapeutics files investigational new drug application for PTI-808, cystic fibrosis potentiator
May 25 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary signed agreement with Trendful Development Ltd and got exclusive selling right of Tauro-ursodesoxycholic Acid produced by an Italy company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EUNQKr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* uniQure announces clinical data presentations at the upcoming International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) congress