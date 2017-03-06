BRIEF-Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd says qtrly net profit attributable 418.7 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
March 6 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
* Says Feb net profit at 397.76 million yuan ($57.70 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mdhICu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA