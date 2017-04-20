BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20Haixin Foods Co Ltd :
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 7 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on April 26, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 27 and the dividend will be paid on April 27
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DMp01E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: