U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 16 Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset restructuring due to changes in domestic market conditions, policies
* Says it scraps plan to acquire Shanghai firm due to disputes surrounding the target company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2turdhz; bit.ly/2s8zM3F
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes