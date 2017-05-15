BRIEF-Celxpert Energy to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
May 15 Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai cultural and media company for 600 million yuan ($87.06 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pOrTw3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: