June 29(Reuters) - Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd :

* Says its unit will sell 30.1 percent stake in Zhejiang-based software development company for 15.5 million yuan

* Says its unit will hold 4.9 percent stake in Zhejiang-based software development company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xLy5wf

