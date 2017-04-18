April 18 Nikkei:
* Hakuhodo DY holdings is expected to report around 49
billion yen ($449 million) in operating profit for the year
ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Hakuhodo DY holdings' sales are forecast to climb 4% to
around 1.3 trillion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Hakuhodo DY holdings' operating profit for year ended
March 2017 probably rose around 3% on the year to about 46.5
billion yen - Nikkei
* Hakuhodo DY holdings' sales apparently climbed 3% to about
1.25 trillion yen for the year ended March 2017 - Nikkei
Source text: (t.co/kZtzxJWk0W)
