May 3 Halcon Resources Corp

* Halcón Resources announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $135.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $134.2 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share $1.69

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Production for three months averaged 38,478 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)

* Halcon Resources Corp - sees q2 production to be between 33,000 and 35,000 boe/d and its full year 2017 production to be 38,000 to 40,000 boe/d. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: