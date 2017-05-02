Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Halcon Resources Corp
* Halcon Resources files for offer and sale of up to 55.2 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing
* Halcon Resources says the shares being offered by selling stockholders issued upon conversion of co's 8% automatically convertible preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.