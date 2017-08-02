FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halcon Resources Q2 loss per share $0.19
August 2, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Halcon Resources Q2 loss per share $0.19

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* Halcón Resources announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $120.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $123.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Halcon Resources Corp - ‍projects its q4 2017 production to be between 11,000 to 14,000 boe/d (76 pct oil, 12 pct ngl and 12 pct gas)​

* Halcon Resources - ‍ projects its full year 2017 production to be 28,000 to 30,000 boe/d (76 pct oil, 12 pct ngl and 12 pct gas)​

* Halcon Resources - ‍still expects full year d&c capex to be approximately $300 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

