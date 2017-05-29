May 29 Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd

* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie

* Deal for total subscription amount of IDR133.25 billion

* Subscription is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated net tangible assets per share of group for FY17