BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
May 29 Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie
* Deal for total subscription amount of IDR133.25 billion
* Subscription is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated net tangible assets per share of group for FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million