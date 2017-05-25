BRIEF-P-ban.com completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
May 25 Halfords Group Plc
* Underlying profit before tax of £75.4m, down £6.1m year-on-year
* Revenue 1,095.0 million stg versus 1,021.5 million stg, +7.2%
* Underlying business performance is strong and there is good momentum in delivering our strategic priorities
* Currency movements will impact profits, but our mitigation plans are well developed and progress to date is encouraging
* We anticipate FY18 profit to be in line with current market expectations and remain confident in outlook for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: <HFD.L] (London Newsroom)
June 23 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.