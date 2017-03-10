March 10 Halk Reit:

* Proposes to pay 0.0037974 lira ($0.0010) net and gross cash dividend per share for FY 2016

* Proposes to pay 3.79747 percent stock dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7255 liras)