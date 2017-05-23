US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 23 Halliburton Co:
* Halliburton Co - James S. Brown will continue to receive his current annual base salary, a restricted stock unit grant valued at $5 million Source text - bit.ly/2qhENmp Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer