April 21 Halosource Inc:

* Says Jerry Wetherbee, chairman of company, has resigned with immediate effect

* Alan Matthews, current non-executive director of company, will become chairman of board with immediate effect

* Martin Coles, president and chief executive officer of company, has resigned with immediate effect

* James Thompson will become chief executive officer of company, with immediate effect