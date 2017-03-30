BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:
* Halozyme provides update on swog collaborative group clinical study
* SWOG phase 1B/2 trial has been temporarily closed to enrollment
* Halozyme - Halozyme is working with SWOG to verify and analyze initial data set following completion of retrospective determination of tumor HA levels
* Halozyme-Addition of PEGPH20 given every two weeks unlikely to demonstrate statistically significant improvement in primary endpoint of overall survival
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018