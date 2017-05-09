BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:
* Halozyme reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $29.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $130 million
* Says for 2017, company reiterated its financial guidance of net revenue of $115 million to $130 million
* FY2017 revenue view $132.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.