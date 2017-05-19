GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 18 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Priced previously announced underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its common stock at $12.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster