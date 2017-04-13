BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 13 Halt Medical Inc:
* Halt medical inc -filed voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Acessa Health, Inc Source text for Eikon:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION