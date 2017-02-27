Feb 27 Halyard Health Inc
* Halyard health inc - s&ip net sales to kimberly-clark are
expected to range between $40 and $45 million in 2017
* Halyard health, inc. Announces fourth quarter and
full-year 2016 results, provides 2017 outlook
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $2.00
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 sales rose 2 percent to $410 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 2 percent
* Halyard health inc - we expect a foreign currency
translation impact to net sales of 0 to down 2 percent in 2017
compared to prior year
* Halyard health inc - company expects 2017 net sales, on a
constant currency basis, to be even to up 2 percent compared to
2016
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $1.58
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $401.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
