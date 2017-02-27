Feb 27 Halyard Health Inc

* Halyard health inc - s&ip net sales to kimberly-clark are expected to range between $40 and $45 million in 2017

* Halyard health, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, provides 2017 outlook

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $2.00

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 sales rose 2 percent to $410 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 2 percent

* Halyard health inc - we expect a foreign currency translation impact to net sales of 0 to down 2 percent in 2017 compared to prior year

* Halyard health inc - company expects 2017 net sales, on a constant currency basis, to be even to up 2 percent compared to 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $401.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S