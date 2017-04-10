BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Halyard Health Inc
* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case
* Halyard Health Inc- Halyard intends to file motions to challenge verdict - SEC Filing
* Halyard Health Inc- Halyard Health intends to challenge jury's punitive damages award - SEC Filing
* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $350 million in punitive damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case
* Halyard Health - Jury found Halyard was liable for $261,445 in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case Source text: [bit.ly/2oj2ZFn] Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: