May 9 HAMBORNER REIT AG:

* INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AMOUNTED TO EUR17.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017, UP 20.3% ON SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR4.4 MILLION

* A DIVIDEND OF 43 CENTS PER SHARE, TO BE PAID OUT ON 15 MAY 2017, WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE, MANAGEMENT BOARD IS KEEPING TO ITS GENERAL ASSESSMENT REGARDING FUTURE BUSINESS PROSPECTS AS PUBLISHED IN 2016 ANNUAL REPORT

* Q1 FFO RISES BY 19.9%