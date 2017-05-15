Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to break up Veneto banks -sources
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
May 15 American International Group Inc
* Hamilton Insurance Group appoints William Freda as chairman and David Brown as interim group CEO
* Hamilton Insurance Group - both appointments, effective immediately, follow resignation of Brian Duperreault as chairman and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
ROME, June 20Riding high in opinion polls as national elections come into view, Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is trying to shed its populist image and reassure foreign capitals and financial markets that it can be trusted in office.