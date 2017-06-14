BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Hamilton Lane Inc:
* Hamilton Lane Inc says final closing of Hamilton Lane strategic opportunities fund 2017
* Hamilton Lane Inc says fund represents about $435 million in commitments from a wide range of global investors, exceeding initial target of $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC