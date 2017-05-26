A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 26 Hammerson Plc:
* Disposal of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks, Thanet
* Sale to clients of BMO real estate partners for 80 mln stg
* Sale price represents a net initial yield of 6.5 pct and is slightly below December 2016 book value
* "Progressing with our planned disposal programme for year and remain committed to reducing leverage ahead of progressing with our development pipeline" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.