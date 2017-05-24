BRIEF-Chico’s FAS partners with First Insight
* First insight inc says co and chico's fas inc announced a partnership agreement
May 24 Han Tang International Holdings Ltd
* Company and Wu Zhao entered into an agreement
* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$17.2 million
* Consideration will be settled by issue of convertible bonds in principal amount of hk$17.2 million
* Agreement in relation to transfer of his entire interest in offshore special purpose vehicle to co
* Agreement in relation to transfer of his entire interest in offshore special purpose vehicle to co

* Trading in shares will remain suspended until further notice
LONDON, June 22 The chairman of Britain's biggest private sector employer, Tesco, has warned that a cap on immigration will have a "materially detrimental effect on the UK economy."