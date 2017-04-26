BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Hana Materials Inc :
* Says it will issue 1.9 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 12,000 won per share, for proceeds of 23.28 billion won
* Says it will list under symbol of "166090" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/8ux42h
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes