April 26 Hana Materials Inc :

* Says it will issue 1.9 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 12,000 won per share, for proceeds of 23.28 billion won

* Says it will list under symbol of "166090" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/8ux42h

