BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees
May 29 Hanall Biopharma Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 30,000 shares of common stock from May 30 to June 5
* Says offering price is 4,390 won/share, 131.7 million won in total
* REG-GENFIT REACHES A CRITICAL MILESTONE TOWARDS THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NON-INVASIVE IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC (IVD) TEST FOR NASH