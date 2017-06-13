BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 13 Hand Enterprise Solutions Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 16
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GQZOkD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.