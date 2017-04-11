BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Hand Enterprise Solutions Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 10 percent to 15 percent, or to be 46 million yuan to 48 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (41.7 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KHVo48
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: