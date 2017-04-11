April 11Hand Enterprise Solutions Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 10 percent to 15 percent, or to be 46 million yuan to 48 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (41.7 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KHVo48

