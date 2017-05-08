UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Hand Enterprise Solutions Co Ltd
* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $800,000 in U.S. company Lecida Inc
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pShwdE
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships