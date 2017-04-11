BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 (Reuters) -
* Have today been questioned by prosecutor alf johansson regarding suspicions of receiving bribes
* Handelsbanken Chairman Boman says "suspicions are, in my opinion, groundless"
* Handelsbanken Chairman says will continue co-operating fully with prosecutor and his team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.